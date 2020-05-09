Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,259,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,370,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 540,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 45,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.58. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,594 shares of company stock worth $1,411,457 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.