PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after buying an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

