ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.19

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and traded as low as $18.94. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 266,300 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,923,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

