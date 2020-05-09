Prudential PLC Acquires 12,731 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 152,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,310 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,644,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $71,188,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 158.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

FNF opened at $25.84 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

