Prudential PLC Acquires 2,642 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in AFLAC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in AFLAC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

AFL stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

