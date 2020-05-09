Prudential PLC Buys 9,146 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.