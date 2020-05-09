Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 35,254 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,468 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

BK stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

