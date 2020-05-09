Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,029,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,450,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $77.79 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

