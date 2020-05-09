Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 90,274 shares during the last quarter.

PICK opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

