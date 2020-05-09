Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Masco by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Masco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

