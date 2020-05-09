Prudential PLC Grows Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,050,000 after buying an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH opened at $167.26 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

