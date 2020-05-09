Prudential PLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $505,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $120,501,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $16,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of GL stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

