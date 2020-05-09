Prudential PLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Evergy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 201,640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,507.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 73,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 88,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.50 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

