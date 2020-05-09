Prudential PLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 161.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,312 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

