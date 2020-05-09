Prudential PLC Has $781,000 Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.