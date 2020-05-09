Prudential PLC Has $808,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,904 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

