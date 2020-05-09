Prudential PLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $4,302,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.33.

NYSE:AVB opened at $163.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average is $198.57. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

