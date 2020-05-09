Prudential PLC Has $949,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after purchasing an additional 164,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,260,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,566,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 929,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,829,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

