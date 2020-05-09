Prudential PLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,840 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 646,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.