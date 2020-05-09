Prudential PLC Has $961,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 149.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,625,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after buying an additional 394,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,114,000 after buying an additional 270,055 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $210.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $240.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.