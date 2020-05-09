Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Chemed by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

CHE stock opened at $426.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.35 and a 200-day moving average of $437.23. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $324.31 and a 12-month high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.