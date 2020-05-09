Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 195.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

