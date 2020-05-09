Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,331 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,794 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,156,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,183,000 after buying an additional 813,341 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,402,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.