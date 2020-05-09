Prudential PLC Purchases 12,363 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 422,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,285.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLPI opened at $27.90 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

