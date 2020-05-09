Prudential PLC Purchases 37,166 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 277.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,483,000. AXA lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

NYSE:DRE opened at $33.92 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

