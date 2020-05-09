Prudential PLC Purchases 829 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 28,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $305.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day moving average of $301.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

