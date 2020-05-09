Prudential PLC Purchases New Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,811 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 598.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,616,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.