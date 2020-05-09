Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after acquiring an additional 155,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,350. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $182.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $185.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

