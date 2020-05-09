Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

