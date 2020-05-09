Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 887,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 564.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Cerner by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.