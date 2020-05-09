Prudential PLC Sells 11,050 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

