Prudential PLC Sells 11,389 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

