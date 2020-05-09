Prudential PLC Sells 12,810 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 229.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $46.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

