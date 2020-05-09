Prudential PLC Takes Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $110,294,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Okta by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $599,925.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,486 shares of company stock valued at $39,369,102. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.21.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $169.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $171.64.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

