Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,175,000 after buying an additional 678,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,680,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 398,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after buying an additional 936,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $134,748,000.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WU opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

