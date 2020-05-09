Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 340 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 489,176 shares in the company, valued at $29,844,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

