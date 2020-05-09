Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 3,984 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

NYSE TWLO opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

