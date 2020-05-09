Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

NYSE CBRE opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

