Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

