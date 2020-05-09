Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,968 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $116.92.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.