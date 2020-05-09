Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 25,907 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $200,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $277.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

