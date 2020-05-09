QEM Ltd (ASX:QEM) Insider David Fitch Acquires 314,371 Shares of Stock

QEM Ltd (ASX:QEM) insider David Fitch acquired 314,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,577.83 ($16,721.86).

David Fitch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QEM alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, David Fitch acquired 215,000 shares of QEM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,050.00 ($10,673.76).

On Wednesday, April 1st, David Fitch bought 36,048 shares of QEM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,523.36 ($1,789.62).

On Friday, March 27th, David Fitch bought 389,261 shares of QEM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,026.79 ($19,877.16).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.10. QEM Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 20.23 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

QEM Company Profile

QEM Limited engages in exploring and developing a vanadium and oil shale project in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Julia Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits that covers an area of 176 square kilometers located in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Queensland Energy & Minerals Pty Ltd and changed its name to QEM Limited in August 2018.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for QEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.