Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTLR. Raymond James lowered Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded Rattler Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

