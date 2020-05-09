Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.