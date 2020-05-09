Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RTLR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $3,280,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,732 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

