Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,362.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,141 shares of company stock worth $5,605,964. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.