Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.21. Rewalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 531,500 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 319.13% and a negative return on equity of 140.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rewalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

