Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. FMR LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,271,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

