Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,023 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of CarMax worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $76.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

