Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1,615.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Ingredion worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $667,000. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

INGR stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

